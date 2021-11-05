Martin Sexton

-
An event and book signing brought Author Michael Almond to the campus of Isothermal Community College, which gave WNCW the chance to turn it into a Friday Feature Interview. Michael is a retired Economic Development Attorney here in North Carolina. Michael told us all about his first published book, The Tannery - a fictional story based in Wilkes County in the early 1900s that has to do with race and murder. The interview originally aired Oct. 22, 2021.
-
WFAE (Public Radio-Charlotte) Politics and Government Reporter Steve Harrison returned to the More to the Story microphone to talk about the latest in redrawing North Carolina voting maps and just how spread out the 14th district in the west might become. Steve also updated listeners on Charlotte's Street Car and if it's a growing trend for the city. This interview originally aired Oct. 27, 2021.
-
Winning Investigative Reporter- Fred Clasen-Kelly sat down with WNCW to talk about his latest story, "Segregated by Section 8". Fred shares how Section 8 Housing has affected citizens in the South. Is the system broken? Do vouchers help? And what would President Joe Biden like to do about it? The story was published in papers across the state. The conversation first aired Oct. 20, 2021.
-
Bobby McMillon is a traditional ballad singer, musician and storyteller from Yancey County , N.C. He grew up hearing first hand the scary stories and witch tales that his family told, and is is considered one of the leading authorities in Southern Appalachian music.
-
Jeremy Pinnell seems to find himself most comfortable in settings filled with high degrees of difficulty. Find out about his life story and his remarkable third album in this episode of Southern Songs and Stories.
-
The Ghost of Mabel Gable is a fun story with a hilarious punch line, a perfect tale for the little ones.Derrick Phillips is a folksinger, songwriter, storyteller, and multi-instrumentalist from Easley, SC.
-
The Friday Feature Interview of the Week: Nobody Spotlights Fall In The Mountains Like Our State MagazineIt's become a tradition that WNCW's Friday Feature Interview welcomes Editor in Chief, Elizabeth Hudson to talk about the October-Fall edition of Our State Magazine. Elizabeth goes over articles from this edition that showcases the Western N.C. Mountains. From Chimney Rock to Lenoir to Banner Elk, there's great views, activities, food and fun to experience for the whole family. This interview originally aired Oct. 8, 2021.
-
More to the Story on WNCW: Fair and Balanced Voting - What's Ahead When It Comes To Map Redistricting In North CarolinaThe state of North Carolina has been talking about drawing new district maps for some time. When it comes to voting, no matter your political party, shouldn't we all agree that voting be fair and balanced for all people? The latest on this topic is discussed by Politics Editor for Smoky Mountain News in Western NC, Cory Vallincourt. This More to the Story interview originally aired Sept. 29, 2021.
-
Old One Eye is a popular folk tale collected by 20th century American folklorist Richard Chase.
-
The Turtle and the Birds is a popular ancient tale from the indigenous people of the American Southwest.