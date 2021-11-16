Holidaze for Habitat

-
Musical Performers continue to skip Nashville, New York, and LA for the musical diversity of Asheville and its many opportunities. Long before today's artists and music scene, Asheville already had a long and unique history of all types of music. That's why The Asheville Music History Walking Tour would be an adventure you might want to participate in. Tour Representative Alli Marshall talked with WNCW on Nov. 15, 2021.
North Carolina's Redrawn Voting Maps Are In With New Districts, Politician Changes, And Lawsuits To ComeThe often challenging and often controversial process of redistricting North Carolina's voting maps was recently completed. With it comes changes to several districts and some new ones like District 13. Get the scoop from Smoky Mountain News Politics Editor Cory Vaillancourt who appeared on More to the Story on Nov. 10, 2021.
WUNC (North Carolina Public Radio) and Education Reporter Liz Schlemmer took part in this More to the Story to go over this year's ongoing teacher shortage. The teacher shortage connects to a supreme court case that goes back several years, Leandro vs. The State of North Carolina. The conversation first aired on Nov. 3, 2021.
David Weintraub, local filmmaker of over forty documentary films, with The Center for Cultural Preservation in Hendersonville, signed a deal with PBS to distribute four of his films to public television stations across the nation. David and the Center provide Western North Carolina history and events like no one else. This interview originally aired Oct. 29, 2021.
The “Turtle and the Turkey ”, also known as, “How the Turkey got his Beard?” is a traditional Native American - Cherokee story. Nancy Basket helped form the first modern basketry guild in Seattle in 1980, moved to SC ten years later. She makes pine needle and kudzu baskets large and miniature, lamp shades, paper designs, kudzu cloth, and large 8′ sculptures depicting Cherokee stories.
Of all the fiddlers in the fiddler-rich region of Western North Carolina, Arvil Freeman was a veritable North Star of Western North Carolina fiddling and traditional music as a whole. Arvil is likely the most heard “in-person” fiddler and likely the most influential. On October 21, 2021, Western North Carolina lost fiddling legend Arvil Freeman.
Across Western North Carolina, people looking to learn to play an instrument or musicians looking to step up their game can enjoy many opportunities to learn in immersive settings. Many camps offer week-long packages of music instruction, food, and lodging. The whole package provides a chance for the musician to spend a week completely focused on the music. How great is that?
An event and book signing brought Author Michael Almond to the campus of Isothermal Community College, which gave WNCW the chance to turn it into a Friday Feature Interview. Michael is a retired Economic Development Attorney here in North Carolina. Michael told us all about his first published book, The Tannery - a fictional story based in Wilkes County in the early 1900s that has to do with race and murder. The interview originally aired Oct. 22, 2021.
WFAE (Public Radio-Charlotte) Politics and Government Reporter Steve Harrison returned to the More to the Story microphone to talk about the latest in redrawing North Carolina voting maps and just how spread out the 14th district in the west might become. Steve also updated listeners on Charlotte's Street Car and if it's a growing trend for the city. This interview originally aired Oct. 27, 2021.
Winning Investigative Reporter- Fred Clasen-Kelly sat down with WNCW to talk about his latest story, "Segregated by Section 8". Fred shares how Section 8 Housing has affected citizens in the South. Is the system broken? Do vouchers help? And what would President Joe Biden like to do about it? The story was published in papers across the state. The conversation first aired Oct. 20, 2021.