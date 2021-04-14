Search Query
Gold Past Life
Studio B
Live Tuesday, November 19th between 11am and Noon: Fruit Bats
Eric D. Johnson, a.k.a. Fruit Bats, released "Gold Past Life" this year, a wonderful folk-pop-rock album that is his 8th album, and 3rd in a bit of a…