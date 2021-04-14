Foundation For Performing Arts

-
WNCW's Summer Outback Opry Drive-in Concert Series is wrapping up with the season finale featuring the Steep Canyon Rangers on October 2nd at 8pm. The…
-
The 2019-20 season marks the 21st season for The Foundation Performing Arts Center, located at Isothermal Community College in Spindale, NC. Foundation…
-
Support WNCW's Bluegrass Show "Goin' Across The Mountain" - Pledge For New T-Shirt CALL 800 245 8870Check out our new Goin' Across The Mountain T-Shirt! This is hot off the presses. You can have the latest and the greatest bluegrass shirt in town for a…