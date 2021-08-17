Cat Ridgeway

-
Drive the Coon Dog is one of Harold's dad’s old time mill stories. It beckons to the day when a man was measured by the dog he owned.
-
-
The group PAL, formerly Partners for Active Living in Spartanburg, has changed their meaning to now stand for Play, Advocate and Live Well. PAL has always been about teaching and implementing programs and activities that promote exercise and healthier eating habits. Hear the latest about the group from their Executive Director Laura Ringo on this feature interview from August 6, 2021.
-
More To The Story on WNCW: Farmers in Western North Carolina Could Reap The Benefits of Tobacco Farms Making A ComebackIn a follow-up to another recent report on WNCW, this edition of More to the Story showcased recent articles by Smoky Mountain News about tobacco growing farms having the potential for new life in the NC Mountains. Politics Editor for Smoky Mountain News - Cory Vaillancourt talked about the demand for cigar wrapper tobacco or burley tobacco. In years past, several counties in Western NC were in the top five for tobacco distribution. The interview originally aired Aug. 4, 2021.
-
Russian Jews Move to Appalachia and the American South is a story about a family’s struggles and triumphs immigrating to America.
-
Joe Kendrick had an opportunity to meet and interview Sierra Ferrell at the Albino Skunk Music Festival "SpringSkunk" in May. Listen here to the full podcast episode. The music and conversation are lively and free-spirited, and hint at greater things to come in a moment when Sierra is already emerging as a singer, songwriter and instrumentalist to be celebrated. You'll also hear many songs that Sierra Ferrell and her band played at the festival as well, which include several from her new collection.
-
WNCW's Friday Feature of the Week 7/30: Former North Carolina Governor Jim Martin's Award-Winning Book Says Scripture And Science Don't Have To Be EnemiesDr. James (Jim) Martin was Paul's guest for this Friday Feature Interview of the Week to discuss his book, Revelation Through Science. The book is described as a comprehensive examination of the intersections of science and theology, exploring how the worlds of scientific study and religion can exist in harmony. Martin's work won a 2021 Impact Book Award in Science. This conversation originally aired July 30, 2021.
-
Politics Reporter for WFAE, public radio Charlotte, Steve Harrison returned to More to the Story to cover several topics on July 28, 2021, including a funding deal between Mecklenburg County and Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools and Charlotte's proposed light rail — could it ever have a designated stop at Charlotte Douglas International Airport?
-
Folkmoot Executive Director Glenn Fields was interviewed during this Friday Feature to talk about the Folkmoot Festival in Waynesville. Fields explained the joy of Folkmoot being back after skipping 2020 due to the pandemic. Discussed were this year's schedule of entertainment in dance and music and the event's ongoing mission. The conversation originally aired July 23, 2021.
-
During this More to the Story that aired July 21, 2021 - WNCW obtained permission to share the audio version of Christian Green's report, "Communities Struggle with Meth outside spotlight of Opioid Crisis." Green is a part of the reporting team with Carolina Public Press.