Live in Studio B, Friday at 5pm: Rakish

WNCW | By Martin Anderson
Published June 16, 2025 at 8:21 AM EDT
Sasha Pedro/Sasha Pedro

Fiddler Maura Shawn Scanlin, acclaimed for her expressive playing, was raised in Boone. Her songwriting and clawhammer banjo technique reflect her Appalachian upbringing around our regional old-time ballads, but she also has a rich classical violin background. Further north, guitarist Conor Hearn grew up steeped in the venerated Washington, D.C. Irish music scene and developed a keen interest in literature and poetry. Get to know the beautiful synthesis these two musicians make when they bring these backgrounds together. Rakish plays the Boonerang Music & Arts Festival in Boone Saturday at 11am, the Grey Eagle in Asheville Wed. the 25th, and Music in the Valle in Banner Elk on Friday the 27th.
Studio B
Martin Anderson
Martin is the voice of WNCW weekday mornings from 9 to noon. As WNCW's Music Director, Martin reviews copious amounts of new music and decides what makes the WNCW music rotation. He also books our live in Studio B sessions.
