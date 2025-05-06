Live in Studio B, Friday at 11am: Paul McDonald & The Mourning Doves

It’s rare for an artist to pull off the feat of being a poetic songwriter, visual artist, wildly engaging performer, and an exceptional and soulful vocalist. Enter Auburn, Alabama native Paul McDonald, who seems to be doing just that. It seems he’s just now starting to be discovered (at least outside of Auburn and Nashville), and his appearance at MerleFest the other week sure attracted a lot of new fans with his dynamic set of relatable songs with catchy hooks. The latest album So Long to the Dark Side comes out in July. In addition to recording and touring with his band, Paul founded the “One Big Love” Festival in Nashville. In his words, “I’ve been on the road playing music for what feels like most of my life. I’ve played more dive bars, honky tonks, & festivals than I can count. Somewhere along the way I thought it was time to have my own space where everyone is invited to the party. No genres. No cliques. No egos. Just authentic artists that live and breathe their craft. I wanted a vehicle where I could get all my friends together and we could use our voices for the greater good, raising funds for charitable causes and lifting up the community together. After all these years, I’ve found that giving back and helping others is really what it’s all about.” Paul and the band are in our area for the Albino Skunk Music Festival outside Greer on Thursday night, and they’ll be back in our area on June 14th for a show at 185 King Street, Brevard.