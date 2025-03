Hailing from just east of Charlotte, Deeper Shade of Blue includes Troy Pope (guitar/vocals), Frank Poindexter (dobro/vocals), Scott Burgess (bass/vocals), Milom Williams II (mandolin/vocals), and Chad Day (banjo). The band has been together for over 20 years. They will join us live in Studio B on Saturday March 29th in the 12noon hour in support of their latest album, "Change Of Scenery".