Live in Studio B, Friday at 3pm: Dangermuffin

Their 2024 self-titled release marked a season of synergy and rediscovery for singer Dan Lotti, guitarist Mike Sivilli, drummer Steven Sandifer, and mandolinist Andrew Hendryx. Get to know just how it became so, when we welcome them back to Studio B for another great, synergistic session. Representing both the lowlands of South Carolina and the mountains of North Carolina, they play the “Winter Meltdown” at Oskar Blues Brewery in Brevard on Saturday evening.