Live in Studio B, Thursday at 11am: The Chatham Rabbits

WNCW | By Martin Anderson
Published January 27, 2025 at 8:12 AM EST

Sarah McCombie of the North Carolina duo, Chatham Rabbits, is ready for change. “I’m ready for our fans to get to know the people we are now. We’ve grown up together and getting to reveal this album feels like our collective coming of age.” We’ve enjoyed getting to know who she and her husband Austin are over the past 5 or so years of (three) Studio B visits, area shows, and beautiful albums, and we welcome them back for a session around the release of their latest album Be Real With Me. The band also has Casey Toll on bass, and Saman Khoujinian on synth and keys (Saman also co-produced the album with Austin.) They play the App Theatre in Boone on Feb. 13th and the Grey Eagle in Asheville on Feb. 14th.
Studio B
Martin Anderson
Martin is the voice of WNCW weekday mornings from 9 to noon. As WNCW's Music Director, Martin reviews copious amounts of new music and decides what makes the WNCW music rotation. He also books our live in Studio B sessions.
