Live in Studio B: Thursday, 11am: Chris Rosser

Producer, singer/songwriter, composer, multi-instrumentalist. That describes the professional side of Chris Rosser, and those multiple talents are all in top form on his new album “Worrying Boy. It’s his 5th solo album, but it’s been a while. He’s kept busy these past few years with his family, and running his Hollow Reed Studio in Asheville, and with the trio Free Planet Radio, with whom he’s played the Indian dotar, Turkish cumbus oud, melodica, piano, and guitar on their five album releases. “Worrying Boy” didn’t start out as a concept album, but there seems to be a thread throughout it of negotiating some of the heavier struggles of life and finding ways to cope with challenges while maintaining a sense of hope and a spiritual center through it all. A number of familiar local talents are on here, such as River Guerguerian, Chinobay, and Beth Wood. Guerguerian and bassist Jake Wolf will join Chris on Thursday, in advance of Chris’ album release show at 7:30 at the AyurPrana Listening Room in Asheville on Friday.