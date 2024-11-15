Live in the Air Studio, Thursday at 3pm: Johnny Delaware

Susto's Johnny Delaware strikes out on his own for this new collection “Para Llevar”, which he "recorded...in studios in Mexico and the United States and in hotel rooms all across Latin America, and if you listen closely, you can hear bits and pieces of all those places and the people I met along the way. They're all a part of me now." The record blends elements of Laurel Canyon and Latin America with dreamy, psychedelic production, and as such is right up our alley at WNCW. Johnny has also been part of the band The Artisanals, and we look forward to talking with him on Thursday on his way to 185 King Street in Brevard for a 7pm show.