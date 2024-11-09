Get your copy of Crowd Around the Mic Volume 28 now!

Our annual compilation of some of the best of Studio B over the last year. Add to your collection, or start one now!



Crowd Around the Mic Volume 28

Disc One

1. Robert Earl Keen “Feelin’ Good Again”

2. The Pink Stones “Roses & Poppies”

3. Lydia Loveless “Run Away”

4. Charlie Parr “Boombox”

5. Jesse Roper “Make It All Work Out”

6. Queen Bee And The Honeylovers “Spirit of Swing”

7. The Trouble Notes “Liberty Awaits”

8. Chatham County Line “Right On Time”

9. Pretty Little Goat “Cider”

10. Joe Pug “I Do My Father’s Drugs”

11. Darlingside “Green Light”

12. Mama & the Ruckus “Thank God”

13. Hustle Souls “Don’t Give Up”

Disc Two

1. Hayes Carll & The Band of Heathens “You Get It All”

2. Steep Canyon Rangers “Deep End”

3. Mipso “Carolina Rolling By”

4. Chris Smither “Down in Thibodeaux”

5. George Porter, Jr. “A Taste of Truth”

6. Samantha Fish & Jesse Dayton “Death Wish Blues”

7. Holler Choir “Hamlet Blues”

8. Justin Golden “My Creole Belle”

9. Seth Walker “The Future Ain’t What It Used To Be”

10. The Motet “Danger”

11. Nellie McKay “Dreamliner”

12. Larry & Joe “Love Along the Way”

13. Palmyra “Happy Pills”