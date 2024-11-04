Live in Studio B, Wednesday at 3pm: Caitlin Krisko & The Broadcast

Rock, Blues, & Soul straight out of Asheville and NC with this powerful band, finally returning to Studio B! The band is made up of Caitlin Krisko (vocals), Aaron Austin (guitar), William Seymour (bass), and Michael W. Davis (drums), and they’re just back from an extensive European tour. They’ve got an album release show for Blueprints at The Grey Eagle in Asheville on Friday, along with The Hustle Souls and Detective Blind. They want fans to know that special considerations will be made for those in need of assistance from Helene’s devastation. And they’re pairing up with Eliada Homes in Asheville to collect gifts and needed items for our local youth community: https://www.thegreyeagle.com/event/caitlin-krisko-the-broadcast-album-release-show/grey-eagle-music-hall/asheville-north-carolina/