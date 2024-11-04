© 2024 WNCW
Live in Studio B, Monday at 11am: Jay Brown

WNCW | By Martin Anderson
Published November 4, 2024 at 8:52 AM EST

We often rely on artists to put the life-changing events that are thrown at us into manageable perspective, to help us process them. Jay Brown has done that with a few new songs about Hurricane Helene. You’ve heard Jay here over the years in a variety of incarnations: solo, with assorted Appalucians, with the LazyBirds…. Tune in for a one-man-band session with Martin Anderson, and a talk about the state of live music in post-Helene Black Mountain, Swannanoa and beyond.
Studio B
Martin Anderson
Martin is the voice of WNCW weekday mornings from 9 to noon. As WNCW's Music Director, Martin reviews copious amounts of new music and decides what makes the WNCW music rotation. He also books our live in Studio B sessions.
