Live in Studio B just past 11am on Thursday: The Kenyan Cultural Quintet

WNCW | By Martin Anderson
Published October 23, 2024 at 5:30 PM EDT

This quintet will give the first performance of Tryon Fine Arts Center’s new World Music Series on Thursday at 7:30 at TFAC’s outdoor pavilion. Kenya’s rich choral tradition highlights the humanity and cultural treasures of the country’s diverse, multi-ethnic society. Singing (either solo or as part of an ensemble) is an integral part of family, school, community and spiritual life throughout Eastern and Central Africa. Accomplished performers, teachers, composers and arrangers in their own right, members of The Kenya Cultural Quintet share songs spanning the pre-colonial, colonial and post-colonial periods. This will be a fascinating way to learn about East African history, culture and society! https://tryonarts.org/event/the-kenya-cultural-quintet/
Studio B
Martin Anderson
Martin is the voice of WNCW weekday mornings from 9 to noon. As WNCW's Music Director, Martin reviews copious amounts of new music and decides what makes the WNCW music rotation. He also books our live in Studio B sessions.
