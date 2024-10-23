Live in Studio B just past 11am on Thursday: The Kenyan Cultural Quintet

This quintet will give the first performance of Tryon Fine Arts Center’s new World Music Series on Thursday at 7:30 at TFAC’s outdoor pavilion. Kenya’s rich choral tradition highlights the humanity and cultural treasures of the country’s diverse, multi-ethnic society. Singing (either solo or as part of an ensemble) is an integral part of family, school, community and spiritual life throughout Eastern and Central Africa. Accomplished performers, teachers, composers and arrangers in their own right, members of The Kenya Cultural Quintet share songs spanning the pre-colonial, colonial and post-colonial periods. This will be a fascinating way to learn about East African history, culture and society! https://tryonarts.org/event/the-kenya-cultural-quintet/