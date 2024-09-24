Live in Studio B, Wednesday at 2pm: Robert Vincent

Liverpool’s Robert Vincent grew up on the American genres of country and blues, as well as English-oriented ‘70s rock acts (and probably those fellow Liverpudlians from the ‘60s and beyond.) His latest album Barriers is his 4th, establishing him further as one of the strongest new voices among Americana and singer/songwriter musicians. His previous album won the Americana Music Association UK’s ‘Album of The Year’ award for 2021. Receiving critical acclaim, the record also charted at Number 2 in the UK Americana Charts and American Songwriter Magazine named it in its top 20 albums (every genre) of 2020. On his new album, Vincent stated, “Barriers has more of an intimate sound. The songs began to take shape during lockdown through to 2022 and are born from testing personal experiences, rather than the pure social commentary of the last album. This is a very inward set of songs, but I think it will resonate with people facing their own demons.” He performed last week at AmericanaFest in Nashville, and pays us a brief visit before heading back home for a string of shows in England.