Live in Studio B, Tuesday at 3pm: Anya Hinkle

Anya Hinkle has been in Studio B in a variety of groups over the years: Dehlia Low, Tellico, and a few other collaborations. This time we welcome her paired up with Irish guitarist John Doyle, who cofounded Solas in the ‘90s and has kept busy with various projects in the years since. This Wednesday the two perform an Album Release Celebration of OCEANIA at the Grey Eagle in Asheville. Oceania is Anya’s project that uses the vastness of the great Pacific as a metaphor for how our lives are often quite uncertain–uncertainty as wide and deep as the ocean itself.

