Live in Studio B, Monday at 11am: Sierra Green

WNCW | By Martin Anderson
Published September 7, 2024 at 4:43 PM EDT

Have you heard one of our favorite new voices to play this year, Sierra Green? Born and raised in New Orleans’ 7th Ward, she found her voice busking along Frenchman Street and at gigs at legendary Crescent City venues, learning from the masters. She also incorporates the great sounds of Motown and Memphis, especially with her band The Giants (William West on drums, Mike Perez on bass, Paul Provosty on guitar, Brandon Nater on trumpet, Maurice Cade on trombone, and David Ludman on saxophone.) She and her band fill up Studio B on Monday morning following their Sunday evening show at the Grey Eagle in Asheville.
Studio B
Martin Anderson
Martin is the voice of WNCW weekday mornings from 9 to noon. As WNCW's Music Director, Martin reviews copious amounts of new music and decides what makes the WNCW music rotation. He also books our live in Studio B sessions.
