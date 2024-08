We welcome Sam back to Studio B for his second session, following the 2022 one for his album “Scoundrel.” Sam grew up in the Blue Ridge Mountains of Seneca, SC, raised on the folk, country, and soul sounds of Appalachian music. He’s now raising his family in Jasper, north Georgia, but Sam is back in our area later this week for a show at Cabarrus Brewing in Concord Friday evening.