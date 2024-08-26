Live in Studio B, Wednesday at 11am: Magenta Sunshine

We’re gonna have some fun with this 6-piece band out of Asheville on Wednesday morning! Members of Magenta Sunshine have shared stages with the likes of Karl Denson (Rolling Stones), Kerry Brown (Allman Brothers), Roger Lewis (Dirty Dozen Brass Band), Andrew Heller (Toubab Krewe), and Ben Folds amongst others. They’ve just released their first album, “Serendipity”, full of funk, rock, and horn-blasted hooks! They play the Grey Eagle on Thursday night.