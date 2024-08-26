© 2024 WNCW
Charlotte 101.3 - Greenville 97.3 - Boone 92.9 - WSIF Wilkesboro 90.9
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Live in Studio B, Wednesday at 11am: Magenta Sunshine

WNCW | By Martin Anderson
Published August 26, 2024 at 9:34 AM EDT

We’re gonna have some fun with this 6-piece band out of Asheville on Wednesday morning! Members of Magenta Sunshine have shared stages with the likes of Karl Denson (Rolling Stones), Kerry Brown (Allman Brothers), Roger Lewis (Dirty Dozen Brass Band), Andrew Heller (Toubab Krewe), and Ben Folds amongst others. They’ve just released their first album, “Serendipity”, full of funk, rock, and horn-blasted hooks! They play the Grey Eagle on Thursday night.
Studio B
Martin Anderson
Martin is the voice of WNCW weekday mornings from 9 to noon. As WNCW's Music Director, Martin reviews copious amounts of new music and decides what makes the WNCW music rotation. He also books our live in Studio B sessions.
See stories by Martin Anderson