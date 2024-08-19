Live in Studio B, Thursday at 3pm: Caleb Caudle

A native of Winston-Salem, singer/songwriter Caleb Caudle dove into the North Carolina punk-rock scene as a teenager, before moving more towards the Nashville Americana scene these last few years. The mountain of Western North Carolina in particular have inspired his musical direction lately. His latest is Sweet Critters, which is also the name of his band. His deep love for the fauna and flora of the natural world shows in his songs, and the album cover. So does his love for roots music: As his bumper stickers and hats say, “It ain’t Bluegrass, but it ain’t bad!” He plays the Evening Music in Charlotte on Friday, also the Highlander Mountain House & The Ruffed Grouse Tavern in Highlands on Thursday the 29th.

