Live in Studio B Wednesday at 2pm: Parker Millsap

Oklahoma native Parker Millsap grew up singing gospel music in church, and embarked on a career that netted an “Emerging Artist of the Year” award from the Americana Music Association in 2014. Since then he’s shared the stage with the likes of Jason Isbell and Lake Street Dive, and released some wonderfully insightful and multi-layered albums. He’s also got fans that include none other than Elton John, with whom he’s performed with as well. When asked recently what lesson he’s learned so far from his career, he answered “Smile. Tune your guitar. Drink plenty of water. Eat vegetables. Remember that what makes a live show special is that it only happens exactly like this once: never again will this exact group of people be together in a room experiencing these songs exactly this way. It’s special.” Parker and his band do a mid-day set in Studio B with us before playing Wednesday evening at Eulogy in Asheville. They then head to Chattanooga and Atlanta before returning to our area for the Neighborhood Theatre in Charlotte on Saturday and Barley’s Taproom in Knoxville on Sunday.