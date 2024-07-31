Live in Studio B Thursday at 11 am: Victoria Victoria

We've enjoyed getting to know the work of Winston-Salem singer Tori Elliott these past two years, thanks to her collaborations with guitarist/producer Charlie Hunter; together they have written and released three albums, including "Sweetest Ache" this year. Elliott has also written pieces featured on reality TV shows such as Love Island, the 2020 thriller Getaway, Spotify editorial playlists, and more. Her songwriting has been compared to Maggie Rogers, Regina Spektor, and Carole King. She will perform a solo set in Studio B on her way to her AVL Fest set at the Orange Peel, where she'll be joined by Calvin Napper on drums, Maia Kamil on vocals, Noah Elliott on keys and guitar and Matt Booth on bass.