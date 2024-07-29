© 2024 WNCW
Live Thursday the 1st at 3pm: Amanda Anne Platt & the Honeycutters

WNCW | By Martin Anderson
Published July 29, 2024 at 8:43 AM EDT

One of Asheville’s finest returns to Studio B, this time with their latest album “The Ones That Stay”, due out on August 9th. They’ll visit us Thursday on their way to their evening set at The Outpost in Asheville (7:15, before SG Goodman) as one of the many events at AVL Fest, Thursday through Sunday throughout Asheville. They then have shows in Decatur and Carrboro before heading to England for three weeks. Joining Amanda are Matt Smith (pedal steel and electric guitars), Rick Cooper (bass/vocals), Evan Martin (drums/vocals), and Kevin Williams (keys/vocals).
Studio B
Martin Anderson
Martin is the voice of WNCW weekday mornings from 9 to noon. As WNCW's Music Director, Martin reviews copious amounts of new music and decides what makes the WNCW music rotation. He also books our live in Studio B sessions.
