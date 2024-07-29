Live Thursday the 1st at 3pm: Amanda Anne Platt & the Honeycutters

One of Asheville’s finest returns to Studio B, this time with their latest album “The Ones That Stay”, due out on August 9th. They’ll visit us Thursday on their way to their evening set at The Outpost in Asheville (7:15, before SG Goodman) as one of the many events at AVL Fest, Thursday through Sunday throughout Asheville. They then have shows in Decatur and Carrboro before heading to England for three weeks. Joining Amanda are Matt Smith (pedal steel and electric guitars), Rick Cooper (bass/vocals), Evan Martin (drums/vocals), and Kevin Williams (keys/vocals).