Live in Studio B Wednesday the 10th at 4pm: Nicholas Edward Williams

WNCW | By Martin Anderson
Published July 8, 2024 at 8:40 AM EDT

We’ve gotten to know Nicholas these past few years thanks to his radio show (and podcast) American Songcatcher, a roots music history program. He’s also a fine interpreter of music himself, and has a solo album of rearranged traditional material coming this fall, called Rags, Folks & Blues, Oh My! We welcome him to Studio B a couple days before his performance with Hannah Kaminer at the Sanctuary Series at Central United Methodist Church in downtown Asheville on Friday the 12th. (Proceeds from ticket sales will benefit the Transylvania county chapter of Junior Appalachian Musicians (JAM) program.) https://stagehoundtix.com/events/sanctuaryseriesnicholasedwardwilliams
Studio B
Martin Anderson
Martin is the voice of WNCW weekday mornings from 9 to noon. As WNCW's Music Director, Martin reviews copious amounts of new music and decides what makes the WNCW music rotation. He also books our live in Studio B sessions.
