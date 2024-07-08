© 2024 WNCW
Charlotte 101.3 - Greenville 97.3 - Boone 92.9 - WSIF Wilkesboro 90.9
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Live in Studio B Friday the 12th at 3pm: Cat Clyde

WNCW | By Martin Anderson
Published July 8, 2024 at 8:45 AM EDT

We’ve enjoyed getting to know this rural Ontario singer/songwriter for the past 6 or so years, especially with her latest album, Down Rounder. Her songs seek the connection between our spiritual center and the natural world that surrounds us. “Connecting with the natural environment around me inspired a lot of these songs, and sonically I feel like this record is very grounded as a result,” Clyde says. She has a few rare appearances in the States this week: Saturday the 13th and Sunday the 14th at Rare Bird Farm outside Hot Springs, then FloydFest in Virginia; otherwise you’ll have to head to Canada or Europe!
Studio B
Martin Anderson
Martin is the voice of WNCW weekday mornings from 9 to noon. As WNCW's Music Director, Martin reviews copious amounts of new music and decides what makes the WNCW music rotation. He also books our live in Studio B sessions.
See stories by Martin Anderson