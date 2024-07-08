Live in Studio B Friday the 12th at 3pm: Cat Clyde

We’ve enjoyed getting to know this rural Ontario singer/songwriter for the past 6 or so years, especially with her latest album, Down Rounder. Her songs seek the connection between our spiritual center and the natural world that surrounds us. “Connecting with the natural environment around me inspired a lot of these songs, and sonically I feel like this record is very grounded as a result,” Clyde says. She has a few rare appearances in the States this week: Saturday the 13th and Sunday the 14th at Rare Bird Farm outside Hot Springs, then FloydFest in Virginia; otherwise you’ll have to head to Canada or Europe!