A new Americana singer/songwriter on the scene, Jack McKeon is originally from Chatham, NY, but moved to Nashville in 2021 to pursue his passion. Check out his debut album Talking to Strangers, which showcases his impressive songwriting: it’s our New Tunes at 2 feature on Thursday. He’s in our area for an in-the-round show at The Grey Eagle in Asheville this Friday at 5:30pm with Caitlin Cannon, Wyatt Espalin.