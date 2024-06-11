Live in Studio B, Monday at 11am: Will Kimbrough

We’re big fans of Will Kimbrough! His songs have been covered by Little Feat, Shemekia Copeland, Todd Snider & Jimmy Buffett. His guitar, mandolin & banjo can be heard on well over 100 albums, and live with Emmylou Harris, Rodney Crowell and many others. We know him most, though, for his own albums, which offer insightful ideas in his lyrics alongside excellent musicianship. The journal Americana Highways’ description of the title track of his new album “For the Life of Me” happens to provide a good summation of a lot of his work: “Smart lyrics adorn Kimbrough’s overall plea for unity when there is so much about life to celebrate, despite the scar tissue we’re all wearing.” Will plays an afternoon set (4-6pm) at Olivette Riverside Pavilion in Asheville this Sunday the 16th.