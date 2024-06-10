Live in Studio B, Friday at 11am: Maya de Vitry

We are pleased to welcome back Maya and band to Studio B, and during the week in which we’re debuting her upcoming new album! This is her 4th full-length one under her own name, following her time with the Stray Birds (2010-2018), and amongst countless collaborations with other musicians, from Aoife O’Donovan to the Wood Brothers. Rounding out her band are Joel Timmons on guitar, Ethan Jodziewicz on bass, and Dominic Billett on drums/percussion. Their area shows are at the U.S. National Whitewater Center in Charlotte on Thursday, the Grey Eagle in Asheville on Friday, and Rogers Park for the Summer Tracks series in Tryon on Friday the 21st. Also mark your calendar for the Sol Slam Mountain Jam in Erwin, TN on August 31st: that’s Sol Driven Train’s annual event, of which Timmons is the guitarist/singer, and Maya’s band is on that lineup, too.