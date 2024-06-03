Robert Earl Keen in Studio B

Today, we were pleased to have Robert Earl Keen and his band in Studio B on their way to Charlotte to play at the Neighborhood Theatre tonight. You can view the session on our Facebook page if you missed it. Here are some photos from the session.

He was raised in Houston, and after graduating from Texas A&M in 1978, Robert Earl Keen embarked on his career with a move to Austin and his first album No Kinda Dancer five years later. Songs like “The Road Goes On Forever”, “Gringo Honeymoon” and “Merry Christmas From the Family” brought him the recognition he deserved… as did his placement on the 1997 cover of the Gavin Report radio trade magazine that introduced the genre of Americana music that he and we at WNCW have embraced since before it was named. It’s surprising that in all of our years of loving Robert’s work, we’ve never had him by for a visit. Until now! He may be officially retired now from full-time touring, but we kicked off the month of June with a live session from Robert as he headed toward the Neighborhood Theatre in Charlotte for an evening show (starting at 8pm, with Chuck Cannon opening.) On this “Western Chill” tour, he and his band will be performing both new songs, and 1998’s Picnic and 2003’s Farm Fresh Onions front to back in their entirety (alternating albums each night; tonight's show at the Neighborhood will feature Farm Fresh Onions.) The party never ends!

