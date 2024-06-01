Live in Studio B on Monday morning – Robert Earl Keen

He was raised in Houston, and after graduating from Texas A&M in 1978 (with Lyle Lovett as one of his roommates), Robert Earl Keen embarked on his career with a move to Austin and his first album No Kinda Dancer five years later. Songs like “The Road Goes On Forever”, “Gringo Honeymoon” and “Merry Christmas From the Family” brought him the recognition he deserved… as did his placement on the 1997 cover of the Gavin Report radio trade magazine that introduced the genre of Americana music that he and we at WNCW have embraced since before it was named. It’s surprising that in all of our years of loving Robert’s work, we’ve never had him by for a visit. Until now! He may be officially retired now from full-time touring, but we kick off the month of June with a live session from Robert as he heads toward the Neighborhood Theatre in Charlotte for an evening show (starting at 8pm, with Chuck Cannon opening.) On this “Western Chill” tour, he and his band will be performing both new songs, and 1998’s Picnic and 2003’s Farm Fresh Onions front to back in their entirety (alternating albums each night; perhaps we’ll suss out which one will be at the Neighborhood.) The party never ends!

