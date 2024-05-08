© 2024 WNCW
Live in Studio B Saturday at noon: Becky Buller

WNCW
Published May 8, 2024 at 10:53 AM EDT
Becky Buller in WNCW's Studio B December, 2022
Brenda Craig
/
WNCW
Becky Buller in WNCW's Studio B

Becky Buller is a multi-instrumentalist, singer/songwriter from St. James, MN, who has traversed the globe performing bluegrass music to underwrite her insatiable songwriting habit. She tours extensively with the Becky Buller Band. Equally passionate about bluegrass music education, Becky has 20 years of experience teaching fiddle, singing, and songwriting. Becky returns to Studio B on Saturday, May 11th, following a performance on Friday at SpringSkunk Music Festival in Greer, SC.
