Live in Studio B Saturday at noon: Becky Buller

Becky Buller is a multi-instrumentalist, singer/songwriter from St. James, MN, who has traversed the globe performing bluegrass music to underwrite her insatiable songwriting habit. She tours extensively with the Becky Buller Band. Equally passionate about bluegrass music education, Becky has 20 years of experience teaching fiddle, singing, and songwriting. Becky returns to Studio B on Saturday, May 11th, following a performance on Friday at SpringSkunk Music Festival in Greer, SC.