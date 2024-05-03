Live in Studio B Wednesday at 11am: Mama & the Ruckus

Get to know this powerful blues & rock band out of Asheville, fronted by singer Melissa McKinney. A frequent collaborator with LEAF Global Arts, she and her band will be part of the lineup of the LEAF Global Arts Retreat in Black Mountain May 9-12. In addition to fronting this band, Melissa keeps busy with all sorts of projects: she directs the One Voice Project, a program at her Stages Music School for teaching the youth about the music business while making a positive difference in the world. She’s also a co-founder of the WTF (Women To the Front!) Music Festival, she assists the AVL Fest (with its 2nd one coming up in August throughout Asheville), and she’s curating a new festival called Black Mountain Blues happening July 12. And, she’s a mama!