Live in Studio B, Thursday just past 11am: The Langan Band

Join us for this recent MerleFest discovery, a Scottish trio that is certainly rooted in the traditional music of Scotland, but also incorporates Eastern European, Progressive Jazz and American Old-Time influences into their most unique sound. Ayrshire-born John Langan sits upon an a foot percussion rig of his own devising and fronting the trio on guitar and vocals. To his right stands Alastair Caplin, a classically trained violinist equally discerning in both the London Prog-Folk/Jazz scenes he occupied for years and also the blistering traditional reels and jigs of his native Outer Hebrides. Stage left is the domain of Angus-born Dave Tunstall and his deep double bass bowing. They are in the midst of an intense East Coast tour that included Louisiana and Georgia immediately following their MerleFest debut, and they play the High Gravity Room at Sierra Nevada Brewery in Mills River Thursday evening, along with Paul Thorn.