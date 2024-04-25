© 2024 WNCW
Live in Studio B, Wednesday at 3pm: Martha Spencer

WNCW | By Martin Anderson
Published April 25, 2024 at 2:32 PM EDT

Martha Spencer is a singer-songwriter, mountain musician and dancer from the Blue Ridge Mountains (Grayson County) of Virginia. She grew up in the musical Spencer family and learned to play several instruments (guitar, fiddle, banjo, bass, dulcimer, mandolin) and flatfoot/clog at a young age. This Whitetop Mountain Band was originally formed in the 1940s by Martha’s uncle, legendary fiddler and luthier, Albert Hash. Since then, she’s also worked with the Wonderland Country Band, the Blue Ridge Girls, the Junior Appalachian Musicians (JAM) program, and assorted other duos and groups. Most of her upcoming shows look to be in SW Virginia and East Tennessee, but she’ll stop by Studio B for a visit with Roland on Wednesday to play some songs from a fun new album coming out May 28th.
Studio B
Martin Anderson
Martin is the voice of WNCW weekday mornings from 9 to noon. As WNCW's Music Director, Martin reviews copious amounts of new music and decides what makes the WNCW music rotation. He also books our live in Studio B sessions.
