Live in Studio B, Friday at 2pm: Yonder Mountain String Band

Blending bluegrass with elements of rock, alternative, psychedelic and improvisational music, Yonder Mountain String Band brought their high-energy acoustic sound and light show into rock n’ roll settings with tremendous success, proving it was possible for a bluegrass band to not only exist but excel in a rock world, without drums. The band, currently comprised of Adam Aijala (guitar, vocals), Ben Kaufmann (bass, vocals), Dave Johnston (banjo, vocals), Nick Piccininni (mandolin, banjo, fiddle, vocals), and Coleman Smith (fiddle, vocals) was recently honored with an induction into the Colorado Music Hall of Fame alongside friends and legends Leftover Salmon, Hot Rize, The String Cheese Incident. They have a two-night residency at the Salvage Station in Asheville Friday and Saturday nights, and stop by Studio B on their way there for the first time in 18 years! They’re also on the lineup for the Earl Scruggs Music Festival in September.