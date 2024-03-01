Live in Studio B, Wednesday just past Noon: Jontavious Willis

Time for a live “Spoonful of Blues”! A Grammy-nominated musician and songwriter, Jontavious performs original tunes in the style of Delta, Piedmont, Texas, and Gospel Blues. Our “Saturday Night House Party” host Mike Dew caught an impressive set from him in Tryon the last time he was coming through and connected us with him. Willis plays the Grey Eagle in Asheville on Wednesday night. “Jontavious Willis. That’s my Wonderboy, the Wunderkind. He’s a great new voice of the 21st Century in the acoustic blues. I just love the way he plays. He has really just delightful timing and a real voice for the music because he was raised in the tradition and the culture. It’s just wonderful to hear him sing. The way he tunes his guitar is just amazing. There’s not a bluesman alive that could pick his instrument up and play it. You’d have to sit there for a good while to figure those tunings out.” –Taj Mahal