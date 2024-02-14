Live in Studio B, Monday the 19th at 1pm: Daniel Donato

Nashville native Daniel Donato started pickin’ guitar, and taking it seriously, at an early age. At 14 he started busking in Nashville’s Lower Broadway area and outside concerts, for eight hours at a time on the weekends. His classic rock and Country foundation became infused with Jerry Garcia and the Grateful Dead, and his “Cosmic Country” sound was born. “I think Cosmic Country is a tale as old as time, really,” Donato explains. “It’s yin and yang in a musical form. It’s three chords and the truth, and then on the other side it’s exploration and bravery. I really went through a lot of years of grinding, and still am, to achieve this sound which is a vehicle for my personality, and the personality is a vehicle for my soul.” We look forward to getting to know his personality more when he and his band visit us in Studio B. They’re on tour for his latest album “Reflector”, and play the Stage Door Theatre in Charlotte on Friday the 16th, and the Salvage Station in Asheville on Sunday the 17th. Then they set sail for JamCruise 2024!

