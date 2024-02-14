© 2024 WNCW
Charlotte 101.3 - Greenville 97.3 - Boone 92.9 - WSIF Wilkesboro 90.9
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Live in Studio B, Monday the 19th at 1pm: Daniel Donato

WNCW | By Martin Anderson
Published February 14, 2024 at 4:59 PM EST
Ant Braaten

Nashville native Daniel Donato started pickin’ guitar, and taking it seriously, at an early age. At 14 he started busking in Nashville’s Lower Broadway area and outside concerts, for eight hours at a time on the weekends. His classic rock and Country foundation became infused with Jerry Garcia and the Grateful Dead, and his “Cosmic Country” sound was born. “I think Cosmic Country is a tale as old as time, really,” Donato explains. “It’s yin and yang in a musical form. It’s three chords and the truth, and then on the other side it’s exploration and bravery. I really went through a lot of years of grinding, and still am, to achieve this sound which is a vehicle for my personality, and the personality is a vehicle for my soul.” We look forward to getting to know his personality more when he and his band visit us in Studio B. They’re on tour for his latest album “Reflector”, and play the Stage Door Theatre in Charlotte on Friday the 16th, and the Salvage Station in Asheville on Sunday the 17th. Then they set sail for JamCruise 2024!
Studio B
Martin Anderson
As Music Director, Martin books our live sessions, and keeps in touch with the record labels and promoters that send us new music. When not at the station, he enjoys gardening, hiking, traveling, history, and raising his daughter on good music and more.
See stories by Martin Anderson