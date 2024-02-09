Live in WNCW’s Air Studio on Thursday the 15th: Dr. Sam Waymon

Dr. Samuel Waymon is an award-winning film composer, songwriter, singer, pianist, and brother of the late Nina Simone. He toured with her band for her first 25 years as her manager, confidante, and organist. Samuel’s film credits include “Ganja & Hess”, which won the Cannes Film Festival Award as one of the Ten Best Films of the Decade in 1973 and is now in the Museum of Modern Art’s Library Archives. He’s also a civil rights activist, having marched and sang alongside Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. and others. Tune in as Martin talks about these various experiences, and plays some new songs of his, and classics from his sister Nina. It is an honor to have this native of Tryon here, particularly during Black History Month! He’s giving a performance at Warren Wilson College’s Kittredge Theatre on Friday the 16th beginning at 7pm.

