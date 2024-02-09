Live in Studio B, Monday the 12th at 11am: J.D. Clayton

Arkansas native J.D. Clayton’s initial music roots can be traced back to his bluegrass banjo-pickin’ grandfather, his dad’s laid back Jack Johnson covers, and the church he grew up attending. After putting in time in Nashville studios, and a lot of time spent with classic records of The Band, Lynyrd Skynyrd and CCR during the pandemic, he released his first full-length Cosmic American album a year ago, “Long Way From Home.” Join Martin Anderson as we get to know J.D. with a solo session in Studio B Monday morning. He plays the Grey Eagle in Asheville on Monday, the Radio Room in Greenville on Wednesday, Amos’ Southend in Charlotte on Thursday, and Open Chord Music in Knoxville on Saturday.

