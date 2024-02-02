© 2024 WNCW
Live in Studio B, Tuesday the 6th at 3pm: Chatham County Line

WNCW | By Martin Anderson
Published February 2, 2024 at 4:34 PM EST
York Wilson

“The best music is made with complete total freedom,” says Chatham County Line singer/guitarist Dave Wilson. “We spent a lot of years pushing at the fences, but with this album, we’ve finally busted out of the corral.” They certainly have done so on their new, 10th album “Hiyo”, recorded at Asheville’s Echo Mountain Studios. And they’re doing son on their live tours, as we’ll perhaps hear when they return to Studio B on Tuesday. The Raleigh-based band plays the Neighborhood Theatre in Charlotte on Friday the 16th, and the Grey Eagle in Asheville on Saturday March 2nd.
Martin Anderson
Martin is the voice of WNCW weekday mornings from 9 to noon. As WNCW's Music Director, Martin reviews copious amounts of new music and decides what makes the WNCW music rotation. He also books our live in Studio B sessions.
