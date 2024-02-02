© 2024 WNCW
Live in Studio B, Thursday the 8th at 4pm: Chatham Rabbits

WNCW | By Martin Anderson
Published February 2, 2024 at 4:45 PM EST
Chatham Rabbits in Studio B 2022
Brenda Craig
/
WNCW
Chatham Rabbits in Studio B 2022

By mere happy coincidence (we promise we’re not trying to confuse you), we have our other favorite Chatham band two days after CCL! Sarah McCombie first took the stage as part of the South Carolina Broadcasters, a favorite on “This Old Porch” that harkened back to the old days of the Grand Ole Opry and AM radio country classics. Wilmington native Austin McCombie played keyboards and guitar for an electronic band called DASH. How did these two different paths converge? Well, tune in to hear their story told from Studio B once again. Plenty of other interesting stories, too. They play the Neighborhood Theatre on Friday the 9th, and the Grey Eagle in Asheville on Saturday the 10th.
Martin Anderson
Martin is the voice of WNCW weekday mornings from 9 to noon. As WNCW's Music Director, Martin reviews copious amounts of new music and decides what makes the WNCW music rotation. He also books our live in Studio B sessions.
