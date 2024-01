They got their start busking in their hometown of Knoxville, Tennessee, and now the folk-country duo The Montvales —Sally Buice and Molly Rochelson -- call Cincinnati home. They visited us almost exactly a year ago in Studio B, and now they’re armed with their upcoming album “Born Strangers” on February 3rd. They’re just passing through our area this week, but play Barley’s Taproom in Knoxville on Saturday the 10th.