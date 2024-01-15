Live Thursday the 18th at 1pm: Larry & Joe

The duo of Grammy-nominated bluegrass and old-time musician Joe Troop (from Winston-Salem, and band Che Apalache) and Joropo maestro Larry Bellorín (Monagas, Venezuela), fuse their respective Appalachian folk and Venezuelan traditions on the harp, banjo, cuatro, fiddle, upright bass, guitar and maracas. As Devon Leger wrote for Folk Alley, “On one hand, you have GRAMMY nominated artist Joe Troop, a brilliant musician and songwriter, staunch political activist, and one of the first openly queer voices in bluegrass. On the other hand, you have Venezuelan harpist Larry Bellorín, an asylum seeker and former construction worker whose rough hands fly impossibly delicately across the strings of his harp. But what’s really astounding with this duo is the precision and boldness of their craft. Working with jazz guitarist Charlie Hunter, they took two very different worlds, bluegrass and Venezuelan llanera music, and built a new musical language to unite them. Their virtuosity is jaw dropping live.” We’re excited to welcome them to Studio B on Thursday before their show at Waynesville’s Folkmoot Friendship Center at 7. They also play Snug Harbor in Charlotte on Saturday.

