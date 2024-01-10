Thursday at 11am: George Porter Jr. & the Runnin’ Pardners

George Porter, Jr. is best known as the bassist of The Meters, along with Art Neville, Leo Nocentelli and Joseph Zigaboo Modeliste. The group was formed in the mid 60's and came to be recognized as one of the progenitors of funk then called R&B. They still hold funky reunions as The Funky Meters, but Porter also keeps incredibly busy as one of the premier torchbearers of New Orleans music, playing with numerous other legends (Paul McCartney, David Byrne, Irma Thomas, Robbie Robertson, Tori Amos, Taj Mahal, Allen Toussaint… oh my!), and with his own band the Runnin’ Pardners. Michael Lemmler is the keyboardist, Chris Adkins is on guitar, and Terrence Houston handles percussion. We are honored to host them in Studio B on Thursday, on their way to Sierra Nevada Brewery in Mills River for a show in the High Gravity Room at 7.

