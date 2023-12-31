Live in Studio B, Wednesday the 3rd: Liam Purcell & Cane Mill Road

Growing up just down the road from Doc Watson, Liam Purcell leads Cane Mill Road as they rock the traditional bluegrass standards they were raised on, yet boldly write original music with roots in the fertile grounds of bluegrass, old-time, and Americana. Their powerful arrangements and dynamic stage presence have landed them main stage slots at legendary festivals across the country. They'll be live with Joe Greene in Studio B on Wednesday January 3rd in the 2pm hour.