© 2024 WNCW
Charlotte 101.3 - Greenville 97.3 - Boone 92.9 - WSIF Wilkesboro 90.9
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Live in Studio B, Wednesday the 3rd: Liam Purcell & Cane Mill Road

WNCW | By Martin Anderson
Published December 31, 2023 at 3:58 PM EST

Growing up just down the road from Doc Watson, Liam Purcell leads Cane Mill Road as they rock the traditional bluegrass standards they were raised on, yet boldly write original music with roots in the fertile grounds of bluegrass, old-time, and Americana. Their powerful arrangements and dynamic stage presence have landed them main stage slots at legendary festivals across the country. They'll be live with Joe Greene in Studio B on Wednesday January 3rd in the 2pm hour.
Studio B
Martin Anderson
As Music Director, Martin books our live sessions, and keeps in touch with the record labels and promoters that send us new music. When not at the station, he enjoys gardening, hiking, traveling, history, and raising his daughter on good music and more.
See stories by Martin Anderson