© 2024 WNCW
Charlotte 101.3 - Greenville 97.3 - Boone 92.9 - WSIF Wilkesboro 90.9
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Live in Studio B, Tuesday the 2nd at 11am: Hannah Kaminer

WNCW | By Martin Anderson
Published December 31, 2023 at 3:56 PM EST

Asheville/Black Mountain singer/songwriter Hannah Kaminer captures small-town Appalachian life well in her songs. She has been gaining fans and accolades throughout Western NC these past few years, and we’re pleased to welcome her to Studio B for the first time, for our first live session of 2024. Recently she produced and recorded a third studio album with her band (Hannah & The Wistfuls), which is set to release in January… In fact, her album release show is on the 4th at the Grey Eagle! She has shows in Statesville and Brevard later in the month.
Studio B
Martin Anderson
As Music Director, Martin books our live sessions, and keeps in touch with the record labels and promoters that send us new music. When not at the station, he enjoys gardening, hiking, traveling, history, and raising his daughter on good music and more.
See stories by Martin Anderson