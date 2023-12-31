Live in Studio B, Tuesday the 2nd at 11am: Hannah Kaminer

Asheville/Black Mountain singer/songwriter Hannah Kaminer captures small-town Appalachian life well in her songs. She has been gaining fans and accolades throughout Western NC these past few years, and we’re pleased to welcome her to Studio B for the first time, for our first live session of 2024. Recently she produced and recorded a third studio album with her band (Hannah & The Wistfuls), which is set to release in January… In fact, her album release show is on the 4th at the Grey Eagle! She has shows in Statesville and Brevard later in the month.