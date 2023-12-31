© 2024 WNCW
Live in Studio B, Thursday the 4th at 11am: The Hustle Souls

WNCW | By Martin Anderson
Published December 31, 2023 at 3:59 PM EST
Michael Banta

With a style that started out tilting towards Americana but has picked up heavy doses of funk and soul, Hustle Souls can take their listener to some very dark, and some very bright places. Nuanced and always easy to dance to they bring it every night." (Jason Sandford, Asheville Grit). Fronted by Billy Litz, the 4-piece Asheville band has a new album, and a whole lot of creative music videos! They play Friday the 5th in Knoxville, and Saturday the 13th in Brevard.
Studio B
Martin Anderson
As Music Director, Martin books our live sessions, and keeps in touch with the record labels and promoters that send us new music. When not at the station, he enjoys gardening, hiking, traveling, history, and raising his daughter on good music and more.
