Live in Studio B, Thursday the 4th at 11am: The Hustle Souls

With a style that started out tilting towards Americana but has picked up heavy doses of funk and soul, Hustle Souls can take their listener to some very dark, and some very bright places. Nuanced and always easy to dance to they bring it every night." (Jason Sandford, Asheville Grit). Fronted by Billy Litz, the 4-piece Asheville band has a new album, and a whole lot of creative music videos! They play Friday the 5th in Knoxville, and Saturday the 13th in Brevard.