Live in Studio B, Friday at 4pm: Amongst the Trees

This South Carolina band draws from the Grateful Dead, Allman Brothers Band, Little Feat, and The Meters to create their “Funky Jam Grass” sound. BJ Callahan and Wesley Lancaster on guitars, Josh Gibson on bass, and Curtis Forbes on keys, and Larry Williams on percussion. They released their debut album last year, and are now following it up with a live one recorded at last Fall’s Albino Skunk Music Festival. After Studio B with Joe Kendrick, they head across town to Barley’s Taproom in downtown Spindale for a Friday evening show.