Live in Studio B, Friday at 4pm: Amongst the Trees

WNCW | By Martin Anderson
Published December 7, 2023 at 2:54 PM EST

This South Carolina band draws from the Grateful Dead, Allman Brothers Band, Little Feat, and The Meters to create their “Funky Jam Grass” sound. BJ Callahan and Wesley Lancaster on guitars, Josh Gibson on bass, and Curtis Forbes on keys, and Larry Williams on percussion. They released their debut album last year, and are now following it up with a live one recorded at last Fall’s Albino Skunk Music Festival. After Studio B with Joe Kendrick, they head across town to Barley’s Taproom in downtown Spindale for a Friday evening show.
Martin Anderson
Martin is the voice of WNCW weekday mornings from 9 to noon. As WNCW's Music Director, Martin reviews copious amounts of new music and decides what makes the WNCW music rotation. He also books our live in Studio B sessions.
